Fresh Links: Offensive Struggles, Frank Vatrano In A Walking Boot

The Senators host the Bruins in a do or die contest on Friday in Ottawa at 7:30 PM on NESN.
- Do or do not- there is no more room for try. The Bruins are on the brink of elimination in a series in which each game has been decided by one-goal margins. Boston Globe
- Ottawa’s neutral zone trap has been effective, but even more damaging for the Bruins is that only one line has been scoring, and now even that line has gone quiet. WEEI
- And the penalties- oh, those costly penalties. A “too many men on the ice” last night was just insult added to injury. WEEI
- If the Bruins didn’t have bad luck, they’d have no luck at all. And it is getting pretty obvious. Deadspin
- Hooray for John-Michael Liles , who stepped back into the injury-riddled lineup after a long hiatus. Boston Herald
- Regarding the reversed goal, how irrelevant was it that Noel Acciari was offside, considering the subsequent multiple player possessions and the full 19 seconds of time elapsed before the goal? CBS Boston
- One bright spot has been Charlie McAvoy and what he has brought to the table- glimpses of what looks to be a nearly Erik Karlsson-like skill set. Boston Globe
- One final kick in the seat was the sight of Frank Vatrano sporting a walking boot as he left the arena last night. WEEI
- On the bright side, Patrice Bergeron is a Frank J. Selke Trophy finalist, natch. Puck Daddy
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Teams come back from three-game deficits in the playoffs all the time, don’t they? Puck Daddy
- Embrace the schadenfreude in the Blackhawks’ struggles to keep from being swept by the Predators. How the mighty have fallen! Chicago SunTimes
- Buck up, Bruins fans. Here’s some expert help in dealing with playoff losses. The Hockey News
