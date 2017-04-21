Did the Bruins miss out on a penalty shot?

Noel Acciari’s waved off goal wasn’t the only controversial part of OT.

Shortly after that incident, David Backes took a poke at a loose puck in the crease. JG Pageau made a desperation dive back into the net to try to save the puck, and in doing so kept it out.

However, he also appeared to gather the puck into his body, which, when it occurs in the crease, is an automatic penalty shot.

The video, from NESN:

This is a player gathering the puck into his body in the crease. This should have been a penalty shot, by the book. pic.twitter.com/EaSXlWYTqv — StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) April 22, 2017

The rule, from the NHL’s website:

And the opinion, from veteran NHL ref Kerry Fraser:

Falling on the puck in the goal crease is still a penalty shot beyond handling the puck with hands in the crease. — Kerry Fraser (@kfraserthecall) April 22, 2017

The refs doing the game:

¯ \_(ツ)_/ ¯

OT #2 is about to begin. If the Bruins can’t seal the deal, there’s going to be a lot of chatter about these two calls tomorrow.