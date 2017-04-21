 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Did the Bruins miss out on a penalty shot?

The second controversial part of OT.

By Dan.Ryan
Boston Bruins v Ottawa Senators - Game Five Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Noel Acciari’s waved off goal wasn’t the only controversial part of OT.

Shortly after that incident, David Backes took a poke at a loose puck in the crease. JG Pageau made a desperation dive back into the net to try to save the puck, and in doing so kept it out.

However, he also appeared to gather the puck into his body, which, when it occurs in the crease, is an automatic penalty shot.

The video, from NESN:

The rule, from the NHL’s website:

bruins no goal penalty shot vs ottawa

And the opinion, from veteran NHL ref Kerry Fraser:

The refs doing the game:

¯ \_(ツ)_/ ¯

OT #2 is about to begin. If the Bruins can’t seal the deal, there’s going to be a lot of chatter about these two calls tomorrow.

