Let’s play a game, you and I.

Let’s say you’ve woken up to find yourself George McPhee, GM of the Vegas Golden Knights, and you have about 48 hours to decide what player from Boston you would take.

I have here Fluto Shinzawa’s latest projection for who Boston will protect in the expansion draft that happens at the same time as the NHL Awards show. Let’s assume for right now they’re correct and go with the idea that Boston will use this list and run with the 7 forwards, three defensemen, one goalie protection:

Now that we’ve done that, let’s also cut the RFAs and players on their ELC out of the mix because they’re not eligible. This includes the vast majority of players signed and drafted this year.

So here’s your list, hypothetical Vegas.

NHL Guys:

Matt Beleskey

Jimmy Hayes

Dominic Moore

Tim Schaller

John-Michael Liles

Drew Stafford

Colin Miller

Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

AHL Guys:

Zac Rinaldo

Brian Ferlin

Tyler Randell

Linus Arnesson

Joe Morrow

Chris Casto

Tommy Cross

Alex Grant

Malcolm Subban

Now we ask you, the audience this question: Who’re you taking?

Assume that this is an expansion draft done in alphabetical order, so as far as you know you only have one player from the Ducks and the Coyotes on hand. A Silfverberg/Lindholm or a Jarred Tinordi and that’s it. You have all these players at your choice.

Feel free to pick then explain yourself in the comments!

EASY MODE: ignore the draft rules and just tell me why Patrice Bergeron would make Reid Duke look like a luminary talent.

HARD MODE: You must pick an AHLer and justify your decision.

INSANE MODE: You have picked Zac Rinaldo. Justify your decision.