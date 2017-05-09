Fresh Links: Good News For Bruins At IIHF Worlds, Matt Beleskey Vows To Be Better

Let’s check in on the Providence Bruins and look in on the Bruins representing their countries at the IIHF World Championships.
- In news of the IIHF World Championships, Finland blew a 3-0 lead and lost in a shootout to the Czechs. Tuukka Rask is gonna hear it from David Pastrnak, who tallied two assists. (With video) IIHF Worlds 2017
- Charlie McAvoy and Team USA battled back from behind three times to top Sweden. (With video) IIHF Worlds 2017
- Matt Beleskey is staying in Boston to train, striving to park his forgettable second season as a Bruin in the rear-view mirror. He never quite caught up to his team after returning from a knee injury. WEEI
- Having left the University of Denver to join the Bruins, Danton Heinen appreciated his collegiate experience. He speaks about what he worked on to make the jump to the pros. (Video, 1:54) Bruins NHL
- In the AHL Battle of the Bears this weekend there was a lot to like, including TWO shorthanded Providence Bruins goals scored on the same penalty kill. YEOWZA! Providence Journal
- The PBruins are on a roll, having started their Calder Cup playoff run by eliminating their nemeisis, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and then overpowering Hershey in their first game. Bruins Daily
- What makes Kevin Dean’s PBruins a winning team? Honest, hard work. AroundTheA
- Saskatchewan native Colby Cave is quite the hero back home. NewsOptimist
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Matt Benning is yet another former Bruin who has found a home with the Oilers. He has a long family history of hockey. TSN
- Here’s what you missed from this weekend’s Stanley Cup Playoff action- the winners, losers, and lingering questions. Sportsnet
- It just figures that the goaltender interference rule is #69. Paul Stewart weighs in on a rule that just seems to bend to fit any situation. Hockeybuzz
- Take a deeper look at several goaltender interference instances from the playoffs, including Noel Acciari’s and Sean Kuraly’s from the Senators series. (With video) InGoal
- In news of news, Arpon Basu cast some shade on ESPN and their business plan. @ArponBasu
