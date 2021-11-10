Morning Skate: Messy

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

Quite a game last night, eh?

The Bruins were atrocious in the first period, and that second period was borderline unwatchable at times, mainly due to sloppy/careless play by both sides.

Ultimately, things tightened up considerably in the third period and it ended up being an entertaining finish. Plus, a win is a win, right?

Can’t argue with that.

Jeremy Swayman played pretty well again. Goal machine Derek Forbort continued his campaign to win the Richard.

This was also one of the more physical games I remember the Bruins playing in quite some time, with Charlie McAvoy throwing a half dozen big hits and even David Pastrnak throwing his Czech weight around.

Overall, last night’s game had plenty for the Bruins to work on — sloppy penalties, careless plays, etc.

The newly shuffled lines will likely be shuffled again for Edmonton, as Trent Frederic left last night’s game after taking a big hit in the second period.

Today’s discussion topic

Derek Forbort’s goal last night was his second of the season, tying his career high. I don’t know what you want to say about