Preview: Bruins look to slow down McDavid, Draisaitl in Oilers’ return to Boston

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNE, SNO, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: The Copper & Blue
Know your enemy
- 9-2-0, 18PTS, 1st in Pacific Division
- Leon Draisaitl: 11GP, 10G, 13A, 23PTS; Connor McDavid: 11GP, 9G, 14A, 23PTS; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 11GP, 0G, 14A, 14PTS
- Mikko Koskinen: 7-1-0, 2.54 GAA, .920 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and will look to stay undefeated on home ice. The B’s have won all five games at the TD Garden so far, but they will have their work cut out for them against the Oilers who currently have the third best record in the NHL.
- The Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, on Tuesday. They bounced back from a lousy start, but adjusted their game to net three goals in the second period. Brad Marchand tied the game on a power-play goal. Derek Forbort gave the B’s the lead, before Nikita Zaitsev scored the tying goal. Patrice Bergeron netted the eventual game-winner late in the second period. The B’s overcame six penalty kills during the game’s duration. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in the win.
- The Oilers are 4-1-0 in their last five games. They were on a four-game win streak up until Tuesday night when they fell 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on the road. The Oilers couldn’t bounce back from a 3-0 deficit to the Red Wings, despite scoring two to tighten the scoring gap. The Red Wings added an empty-netter to hand the Oilers the loss.
- Edmonton has scored five or more goals in seven of their games, all resulting in wins. They have scored 39 goals in 11 games. The team also has the two highest points leaders currently in the NHL – McDavid and Draisaitl. Both players have a whopping 23 points. The two have combined for 19 of their team’s goal total.
- McDavid has registered at least one point in each game this season with multi-point nights in eight of 11 games. Draisaitl has 11 points for Edmonton in his last five games with six multi-point nights of at least three points in those games.
- The Bruins have struggled with scoring depth to begin this season. The team has 28 goals in 10 games. Nineteen of the 28 goals have come from the top six forwards. Bottom-six forwards in rotation have accounted for four goals. Defensemen netted the other four tallies, with Forbort’s two goals leading the blue line.
- On the Bruins’ side, Bergeron has five goals in his last three games and six points total. Four of his points have come from the man-advantage. Marchand picked up eight points in his last five games with one goal and seven assists. Six of those points were also on the power play.
- Nick Foligno is project to return tonight. The forward was at yesterday’s optional skate and Bruce Cassidy said the plan was to have him back in the rotation for the game. Cassidy said he could slot back in on the second line’s right wing.
- Injury/roster updates: Trent Frederic left Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury and is ruled out tonight. Anton Blidh has skated with the team, who was injured on October 22, could also be cleared. Jack Studnicka was sent down to the Providence Bruins yesterday. Linus Ullmark will start in net against the Oilers.
See ya tonight!
