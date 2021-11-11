Bruins lines vs. Oilers: Foligno returns

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and lines will be shaken up a bit to adjust for Nick Foligno’s return.

Foligno will re-enter the lineup tonight after having missed eight games due to an upper-body injury sustained against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 20. Foligno will slot in on the second line’s right wing.

With the adjustment, Craig Smith slides down to the third line. Smith has yet to register any points this season.

Anton Blidh is also returning from injury and just in time to sub onto the fourth line’s left wing with Trent Frederic out. Blidh has appeared in one game this season on October 22.

Linus Ullmark will start in net. He’s 3-2-0 this season, with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage.

Defensive pairings remain the same.

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Foligno

Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Smith

Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Connor Clifton

Ullmark get the start

For the Oilers, Mikko Koskinen will get the nod in net.

Here’s how the Oilers will look:

Lines:

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Derek Ryan - Kyle Turris

Brendan Perlini - Ryan McLeod - Colton Sceviour

Defensive pairings:

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard

Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci

Slater Koekkoek - Tyson Barrie

Koskinen in net