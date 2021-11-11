Public Skate: Bruins vs. Oilers

First of all - Happy Veterans Day to all who served and sacrificed their lives! There are not enough thanks to be given to all the veterans out there who should be honored every day for their service.

The Boston Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers tonight and will look to stay undefeated on home ice - a task that will be easier said than done with this Oilers’ team.

It’s sure to be a good one!

The Bruins and Oilers will also honor the late Colby Cave before the game. Cave played for both the Bruins and Oilers during his career from 2017-2020. He passed away last year from a brain bleed at the age of 25.

Puck drops at 7 pm!