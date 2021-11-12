Morning Skate: Too easy

Happy Friday, folks!

Here’s to hoping that the last day of your work week is a good one and that your weekend is better than the Bruins’ level of care with the puck.

It’s to look at last night’s score, see five goals against, and blame the defense. And while the guys on the blueline certainly had a tough night, the sloppiness in the defensive zone was a whole team effort.

Jake DeBrusk, who has been much better this season, got burnt on two different goals. Brandon Carlo had a hilariously bad turnover that led directly to a goal. Another Bruins turnover along the boards led to another goal.

On and on it went...

As the game ended, Andy Brickley lamented the lack of secondary scoring on NESN, but secondary scoring ain’t going to do much if you’re allowing five goals per game!

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the Bruins are no longer undefeated at home.

It’s odd to see a normally responsible Bruins team playing such sloppy hockey so often this early in the season.

New faces? Unfamiliar linemates? Symptom of a larger problem? Time will tell.

Today’s discussion topic

Brad Marchand moved into sole possession of eighth place in all-time Bruins scoring last night, recording his 731st point.

Do you think he hits 1,000 for his career? 1,100?