Bruins vs. Devils 11/13/21 PREVIEW

Just the Facts:

The Time: 1pm EST

The Place: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Place to Watch: NESN, NHLN, SportsNet

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Opposing SBNation Blog: All About The Jersey

Know Your Enemy:

The Leader of goalscoring in New Jersey is split between Pavel Zacha and Andreas Johnsson, who both have 6. The Points leader is Johnsson with 10 points.

Dougie Hamilton is once again a fancy stats darling, leading the Devils in CF% and FF%. He’s not the xGF% leader for the Devils, that belongs to Jesper Bratt.

Okay what the f$%k I thought Jesper Bratt was bad

The Devils goaltending is mostly Johnathan Bernier’s deal as of right now, and he’s posting a .910. The hope is that the B’s get him rather than Mackenzie Blackwood, because Blackwood has a .945% SV% and simply hasn’t lost.

Game Notes:

The Devils are a team on the rise at long last, and as a result they have kind of placed the hockey world on notice; they’re young, they’re fast, they don’t care whether or not you like them, because they don’t like you either. They’re beatable sure, but this is otherwise a team that made some strong gambles and honestly they paid off big time.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, wearing a barrel for a suit, is Don Sweeney’s Boston Bruins, the epitome of inconsistency in a post Krejci/Rask world. The Devils have already given this team fits which is not exactly ideal, but the B’s need to start getting stuff going now, otherwise this skid that they’ve been on will allow a lot of thought to simmer. A lot of theorizing. A smorgasbord of contemplation.

And right now the B’s need to have anything but that to happen if they want to look like they do right now and still make a wild card spot.