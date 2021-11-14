Projected Bruins’ lines vs. Canadiens: Steen subs in

The Boston Bruins are back home to face the Montreal Canadiens and Oskar Steen will sub into the lineup tonight.

Steen was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Friday. He’ll take Curtis Lazar’s spot on the fourth line tonight. It will be his second game this season. On October 24, he picked up an assist for his first NHL point.

Lazar is playing through a minor injury, so with back-to-back games, Bruce Cassidy said it’s a chance to look at younger guys and create some competition.

Jakub Zboril will remain on the third pairing tonight with Mike Reilly sitting out for another game. Cassidy said Zboril has worked hard and entered yesterday’s lineup ready to play.

“It’s not a one and done if you can stay ready and sharp,” Cassidy said of Zboril.

Jeremy Swayman will also get the nod in net for the second time this weekend.

Here’s how the Bruins are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Nick Foligno

Anton Blidh - Erik Haula - Karson Kuhlman

Jake DeBrusk - Tomas Nosek - Steen

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Zboril - Connor Clifton

Swayman gets the start