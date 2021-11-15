Morning Skate: This schedule is awful

Happy Monday, folks.

At this point, I am well aware that I sound like a broken record, but here we go again: back to another patch of ridiculousness in the Bruins’ 2021-2022 schedule.

After we got spoiled with a week or so of fairly normal hockey, we’re back in the twilight zone: after playing Montreal last night, the Bruins now have the entire week off.

Yes, it all makes perfect sense: after playing on Saturday and Sunday, you surely need Monday off.

And Tuesday. And Wednesday. And Thursday and Friday for good measure.

Obviously we’re all aware of the scheduling nonsense at this point, but just when you think it’s over with, it comes roaring back.

This feels a little bit like making excuses, but I can’t help but wonder if the sporadic nature of the schedule is making it harder for the newer players and line combinations to develop any kind of rhythm.

Kind of hard to get to know your linemates when you play once a week.

