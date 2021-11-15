Charlie McAvoy named NHL's second star of the week

Charlie McAvoy had himself a week, and the NHL has decided to take notice.

The Bruins defenseman was named the NHL's second star of the week today, edged out for first place by some guy named Alexander Ovechkin.

McAvoy had two goals and five assists in just four games this week, helping the Bruins go 3-1-0 in that stretch.

McAvoy was at his best in last night's win over Montreal, recording two goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career.

He was all over the ice in other news ways too, taking the body at every opportunity (including against his own teammate).

Simply put, McAvoy was outstanding all week, and deserves the honor.

Had Ovechkin not recorded one more point and passed Brett Hull on the all-time goals list, McAvoy probably would have been the first star.

Turns out that the NHL takes climbing its all-time rankings pretty seriously...

Here's to celebrating this one and the many more to come!