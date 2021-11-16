Morning Skate: Sidelined

Well, it’s Tuesday.

One week ago today, the Bruins hosted the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, ending the night with a 3-2 win.

Yesterday, the NHL announced that those same Ottawa Senators would have their next three games postponed due to a burgeoning COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

The shorthanded Senators actually played three games between that loss to the Bruins and yesterday’s announcement, with two shutout losses sandwiching a 6-3 win over the Penguins. Hockey is weird.

The Sens’ brief shutdown is the NHL’s first of this season, and is likely the new reality in the sports world for as long as COVID-19 is around.

I remember reading an article a while back that theorized hockey was one of the more COVID-concerning sports due to the level of exertion and the moisture/humidity at ice level, so we’ll see how it goes for the rest of the season.

Hopefully Ottawa is back in business soon and this is the league’s only outbreak of the season.

Today’s discussion topic

Are there any teams that have surprised you (in a good or bad way) with how they’ve performed so far this season?

Acknowledging the “it’s early” caveat, I’m a bit surprised at the slow starts of the Penguins and Islanders.