Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 16

Not a great weekend for Womens hockey in Boston, only one team was undefeated and even they seem to struggle at times.

Boston Pride (3-1-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Week: W 4-3 OT @ Connecticut (11/13), L 1-3 @ Connecticut (11/14)

Next Week: @ Minnesota (11/20, 11/21)

After a dominant first period in the first game the Pride seemed to fall apart. They played Connecticut like it was season one and let them into the game off the back of a great second period. While the Pride would come back and win the first game they were unable to take game two. They will head to Minneapolis to wrap up the season series with the Whitecaps and try to right the ship.

Boston College (7-4-0, 5-3-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 11 (-2) HEA: 4th (15 Points behind)

Last week: L 2-5 @ Harvard (11/9), L 1-2 v Providence (11/12), W 2-1 OT v Providence (11/13)

Coming Week: v Holy Cross (11/19), @ Boston University (11/21)

The first two games were rough and cost the. Eagles their spot in the SBN poll but an OT winner at least salvaged some points on the weekend. They will get two struggling teams that played each other last weekend as they try to get back.

Boston University (5-3-3, 5-3-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 2nd (10 Points behind)

Last week: L 0-2 @ Holy Cross (11/11), W 3-1 v Holy Cross (11/12)

Coming Week: @ Maine (11/19), v Boston College (11/21)

Terrier fans are saying burn it all down. After a couple of weird results they got one of the worst you can get, a shutout loss to Holy Cross, while they got the win the next day it was a horrendous result. They will travel to Orono for a single game and then host BC on Sunday.

Harvard University (6-3-0, 4-3-0 ECAC, 3-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 10 (+1) ECAC: 3rd (1 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-2 v Boston College (11/9), L 1-3 @ Yale (11/12), W 5-2 @ Brown (11/13)

Coming Week: No Games

The win over Boston College was a nice one that elevated them back into the rankings but then they dropped the game in New Haven to Yale which might come back to haunt them. They will have a week off.

Northeastern University (10-2-1, 9-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 5 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 3-0 @ Vermont (11/12), W 3-1 @ Vermont (11/13)

Coming Week: v New Hampshire (11/19) v Connecticut (11/20)

The Huskies need to remember that games are 60 minutes long. A few times this season they have had a dominant period or two but the three period efforts have ben a little lacking, This weekend should be a relatively easy one for them, but they have little room for error after that disastrous weekend.

Record This Week: 7-5-0