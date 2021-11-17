Morning Skate: Shopping

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

There was a bit of big news in hockey circles yesterday that has a slight Boston connection, as rumor has it Fenway Sports Group is about to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.

FSG, a consortium of a whole bunch of rich people, owns the Red Sox, Liverpool, a racing team, etc. They like sports, I guess is the take-home point here.

Considering the values of those franchises have soared since FSG originally purchased them, it’s not hard to see why they’d want to get involved in the NHL.

I say this mostly in jest, but it’s kind of funny that the Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin Era is nearing its end and Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle are like “nah, we’re out.”

Sell high, right?

The Penguins are reportedly valued at a little south of a billion dollars, so just outside of your budget for Christmas shopping. Maybe next year!

Today’s discussion topic

Jakub Zboril commented yesterday about how he deleted most of his social media accounts because he was getting “roasted” so badly after he was drafted.

Friendly reminder that prospects are, for the most part, kids, many of whom are hundreds of miles away from family/friends.

Compassion costs nothing. (This does not really apply here, as most of you are fine people.)

I’m rooting for Zboril, and think he’s made strides in each season.

Obviously nothing will fix the whiffs from that draft, but if Zboril develops into a dependable NHL defenseman, it will ease a little of the bitterness.

I don’t know where I was going with all that, but discuss.