Morning Skate: Tis the season

Well folks, turns out I shouldn’t have wasted the “Shopping” headline on the Pittsburgh Penguins!

Yesterday ended up being one of hallmarks of the holiday season: the Bruins’ annual charity Christmas shopping trip!

It actually caught me off guard that they were doing it this early, but maybe it’s due to having time off now as opposed to a busier slate in a few weeks.

The Bruins’ Twitter feed is filled with great clips, including Jeremy Swayman clearing the shelves of Baby Yoda:

David Pastrnak carefully considered each of his options before choosing the correct Barbie:

Jakub Zboril showing his Czech Pride by choosing the perfect Pastrnak shirt:

Along with being a great source of GIFs and soundbites, more importantly, the day is for a great cause.

It also reminds me of those Toys ‘R Us shopping sprees they used to hold contests for back in the day, where you got a cart and a certain amount of time to get what you wanted.

10-year-old me had that entire run mapped out.

Good times.

Today’s discussion topic

If you’re a Christmas/holiday decorations person, what’s your take on putting them up before American Thanksgiving?

I’m all for holiday cheer, but I can’t put my stuff up until the calendar reads December.