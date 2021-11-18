Checking in on Fabian Lysell’s WHL progress

It seems like just yesterday that Fabian Lysell was putting up decent performances in training camp, raising questions as to whether or not he might stick around with some form of the Bruins, whether in Boston or Providence.

Of course, it was always far more likely that he’d end up playing in juniors or overseas, and the former ended up being the choice, with Lysell landing with the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League.

The Giants have played 13 games and are in the middle of the WHL’s Western Conference, sitting at 15 points with a 7-5-1 record.

Lysell has played in 12 of those games, and has acquitted himself quite well thus far.

In those dozen games, the 18-year-old wing has put up 13 points (3G, 10A).

It’s a little to unfair to say that those “better than a point-per-game” numbers are misleading, because math is math.

However, seven of Lysell’s 13 points came in just two games: a 1G, 2A performance against Kamloops on Oct. 22 and a 1G, 3A performance against Kelowna on Oct. 29.

Still, he’s producing pretty regularly, with four points in his last five games.

One positive, David Pastrnak-esque thing about Lysell so far: he’s getting the puck on net.

In 12 games, Lysell has 37 shots on goal. Averaging 3-and-change shots per game is a pretty decent clip.

His speed and skill remain quite evident:

Fabian Lysell (@NHLBruins) opens the scoring at the LEC! pic.twitter.com/B1eECTgZpP — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 14, 2021

Lysell has spent the majority of his time somewhere in the Giants’ top six. While most of his time has been spent on the second line, he has played on the top line as well, most recently with Ty Thorpe and Justin Sourdif.

Interestingly, the right-shot Lysell has played on both the left and right wings at different times for Vancouver.

In the Giants’ last game, a 2-1 loss to Kamloops, Lysell started as 1LW. In the game before that, he started at 2LW, and before THAT he played 1RW with Thorpe and Adam Hall.

Playing both wings is only going to make him a more versatile player, so it’s good to see the Giants are moving him around.

I won’t pretend to be a WHL expert, but it seems like things are going pretty well for Lysell thus far.

Playing in his first North American season, the kid is getting regular top-six minutes and is tied for third in team scoring (he’s also second in assists).

Needless to say, it’ll be exciting to watch Lysell’s development continue.

If you’re a WHL watcher, let us know what you’ve seen from Lysell in the comments!