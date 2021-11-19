Morning Skate: Hockey eve

Happy Friday, folks.

Hopefully your week has been a good one thus far. Let’s finish strong.

The Bruins are back at it tomorrow night in Philadelphia, a welcome respite from the lack of action.

It’ll be two games in two days, with Calgary coming to town on Sunday. Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty more to talk about soon.

There was some Bruins chatter floating around yesterday, namely that Elliotte Friedman thinks Tuukka Rask is set on returning to the Bruins, but might consider another team if that door is closed.

We’ll drive ourselves nuts with speculative Rask takes this early in the proceedings, so I’ll leave that one alone.

Instead, we’ll go with this:

"The best part, the friendly fire on Fliggy...he was like, 'that's the hardest I've been hit in years.'"@CMcAvoy44 breaks down his first goal – and the aftermath – from Sunday night's win over Montreal.#NHLBruins | @theblackdog71 pic.twitter.com/XmyYWTDnWV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2021

I don’t know what I thought Nick Foligno’s nickname would be, but I definitely didn’t expect “Fliggy.”

Fliggy????

Anyways, best of luck with your work day today. If you’re in the States, you’ve got a hockey-filled weekend and a short week on the horizon.

Today’s discussion topic

What’s on tap for the weekend?