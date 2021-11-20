Preview: Bruins are back in action against the Flyers in Philadelphia

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Broad Street Hockey
Know your enemy
- 8-4-3, 19 points, 4th in the Metropolitan Division
- Claude Giroux: 7G-7A-14PTS; Sean Couturier: 5G-8A-13PTS; Cam Atkinson: 7G-2A-9PTS
- Carter Hart: 5-3-3, 2.25 GAA, .932 save percentage
Game notes
- Annnnnnnnnnd we’re back! The Bruins will look to shake off the rust tonight after a five-day layoff, followed by a game at home against the Calgary Flames tomorrow night.
- The Flyers were last in action on Thursday night, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3 in a shootout. Claude Giroux had two goals in the loss.
- These two teams met once already this season, a 6-3 Flyers win in Philly back on October 20. That game, you may remember, featured a couple of Bruin comebacks but some incredibly sloppy all-around play that let the Flyers score a few goals in a row to put the game away.
- Bruce Cassidy noted on Friday that Linus Ullmark will start for the Bruins tonight, with Jeremy Swayman getting the nod against Calgary.
- Cassidy also noted that Mike Reilly will indeed draw into the lineup in place of Connor Clifton. Reilly will play with Jakub Zboril on the third pairing, with Zboril shifting over to play right defense. We’ll see how this goes.
- It remains to be seen whether or not Craig Smith returns for the Bruins tonight. He practiced normally late in the week, albeit on the third line instead of the second. All signs point to Smith getting back in action, barring a setback at the morning skate.
See ya tonight!
