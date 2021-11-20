Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers Let’s do it! By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow Nov 20, 2021, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images Welcome to game night, folks! Hopefully your Saturday was a good one so far, and hopefully the Bruins can keep the good times rolling. Bruins vs. Flyers on a Saturday night is never a bad match-up. Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...