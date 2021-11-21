Projected Bruins lines vs. Flames: No changes

The Boston Bruins are back at it tonight for their first meeting of the season against the Calgary Flames.

It appears there will be no changes to the lineup from last night’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers, according to remarks from Bruce Cassidy this afternoon.

Jakub Zboril remains on the third pairing with Mike Reilly tonight. Reilly had a +3 rating last night in his return after being a healthy scratch for two games.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net. He’s 5-2-0 this season with four of his wins on home ice. Swayman is 4-0-0 in his last four starts.

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Nick Foligno

Jake DeBrusk -Erik Haula - Craig Smith

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Reilly - Zboril

Swayman gets the start