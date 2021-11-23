Morning Skate: Shuffle

Happy Tuesday, folks. For those of you here in the United States, you’re halfway through the weirdest work week of the calendar year.

Hopefully most of you have either a day off or an early release tomorrow for the day before American Thanksgiving.

If you’re outside of the US, well...happy Tuesday still applies.

The Bruins will be back at it tomorrow against Buffalo, and after a game like Sunday’s disaster, it’s fair to wonder if changes are in order.

The B’s looked hapless against Calgary on Sunday night, and while it’s important to not overreact to one game, one can’t help but wonder if Bruce Cassidy is going to start mixing things up soon.

If that’s the case, no line or defense pairing should be safe — after a 4-0 loss, anything’s on the table.

Still, we can’t put too much stock into a flat loss on the second night of a back-to-back when your team has only played once ever 2.5 years.

Good stuff.

Today’s discussion topic

While we can’t put TOO MUCH stock, we can put SOME stock — after watching Sunday’s effort, what lineup changes are you ready to make?