Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 23

We had a lot of splits over the weekend and one team was idle.

Boston Pride (4-2-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Week: L 0-2 @ Minnesota (11/20), W 2-1 OT@ Minnesota (11/21)

Next Week: No Games

The bright side is they have won the season series over Minnesota, the downside is that it was another weekend split. A weekend off before hosting Toronto for the first time should do them some good.

Boston College (8-5-0, 6-4-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (18 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-2 v Holy Cross (11/19), L 4-5 @ Boston University (11/21)

Coming Week: v Colgate (11/26), v Mercyhurst/Minnesota (11/27)

The Eagles are in a bit of trouble. They beat Holy Cross, though were tied after two periods, but then dropped a tough one on the road to their rivals down the street. The week brings probably their best chance to make a serious mark as they take on some good non-conference foes.

Boston University (7-5-3, 6-4-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 2nd (13 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-5 @ Maine (11/19), W 5-4 v Boston College (11/21)

Coming Week: No Games

After a disastrous loss in Orono, BU bounced back surprisingly and held off a desperate Eagles team as they take the Thanksgiving week off.

Harvard University (6-3-0, 4-3-0 ECAC, 3-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 11 (-1) ECAC: T-5th (7 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: @ New Hampshire (11/23)

The Crimson had the weekend off and will only have a single game this weeks as they head up to Lake Whit for a matchup against the Wildcats.

Northeastern University (12-2-1, 11-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (+1) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-1 v New Hampshire (11/19), W 3-2 v Connecticut (11/20)

Coming Week: @ Princeton (11/26, 11/27)

Two games two wins, the second was not pretty by any sense of the word but they got the points. Now they travel to Princeton for a pair of absolute must win games. Their strength of schedule is not great so these next two weeks might be make it or break it time.

Record This Week: 5-3-0