Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Question (Ull)mark

The best laid plans go to waste, eh?

The Bruins were setting themselves up for a nice bit of goalie rotation, but may now have to mix things up.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Linus Ullmark, scheduled to be the starter tonight, tweaked something during the morning skate and may not be available.

Cassidy added that it's not a definite that he is out, rather than the team will see how he feels before the game.

Obviously if Ullmark is out, it will be Jeremy Swayman between the pipes.

Other than that, it doesn't look like the Bruins are changing too much from the group that lost to Calgary on Sunday night - aside from the previously mentioned shuffling of the top two defense pairs.

Here's what to expect, with the goalie obviously subject to change:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Nick Foligno

Jake DeBrusk -Erik Haula - Craig Smith

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Derek Forbort - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril

Ullmark/Swayman

Cassidy also added in his pregame media availability that he originally planned to have whoever started in net tonight play on Friday as well.

It remains to be seen if he'll stick with that plan if it is indeed Swayman who plays tonight.

After tonight, the Bruins will host the Rangers on Friday and will be back in action on Sunday, so there should be plenty of game time to rotate both goalies in.

See ya tonight!