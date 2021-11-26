Preview: Bruins host Rangers for NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Blueshirt Banter
Know your enemy
- 12-4-3, 27PTS, 3rd in Metropolitan Division
- Artemi Panarin: 19GP, 4G, 15A, 19PTS; Adam Fox: 19GP, 4G, 15A, 19PTS; Chris Kreider: 19GP, 15G, 3A, 18 PTS
- Igor Shesterkin: 10-3-2, 2.24 GAA, .932 save percentage; Alexandar Georgiev: 2-1-1, 4.08 GAA, .858 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back in action for the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown against the New York Rangers this afternoon at the TD Garden! The game will be nationally broadcasted on ABC.
- Today is the first meeting between the two clubs this season. The Bruins won’t see them again until April 23 and 24, 2022 for a home-and-away set.
- The Bruins headed into the Thanksgiving holiday on a good note, as they topped the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1, on Wednesday. The B’s scored four unanswered goals in the first period to take a 4-1 lead, with the first two of those goals coming within 51 seconds. Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Mike Reilly added the tallies. Taylor Hall netted the Bruins’ second power-play goal of the night in the third period on a five-minute major (and game misconduct) assessed to Zemgus Girgensons for boarding Charlie McAvoy.
- While there has been no update on Charlie McAvoy, Bruce Cassidy remained hopeful on Wednesday night that his defenseman would be ready for today. Cassidy said McAvoy postgame was doing “good” and received stitches.
- The Rangers last played on Wednesday, beating the New York Islanders, 4-1. Kreider scored the opening and final goals of the game. Kevin Rooney led the fourth line to notch two goals in the win while his line contributed five points during the night. Shesterkin made 20 saves.
- The Rangers are 6-1-0 in their last seven games. Three games were decided by one goal and one game was won in a shootout. Kreider leads his team in goals scored with 15. He has seven of those goals in his last seven games.
- Pastrnak has registered points in seven of his last eight games for a total of 12 points with four goals and eight assists.
- Jeremy Swayman is slated to man the pipes for his third consecutive start. Against Buffalo on November 24, he made 24 saves for a .960 save percentage - his second best average of the season. Linus Ullmark is supposed to start on Sunday.
See ya soon!
