Preview: Bruins look to recharge offense against Canucks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 6-13-2, 14PTS, 8th in Pacific Division
- J.T. Miller: 21GP, 7G, 12A, 19PTS; Quinn Hughes: 20GP, 2G, 13A, 15PTS; Conor Garland: 21GP, 5G, 9A, 14 PTS
- Thatcher Demko: 6-10-1, 3.07 GAA, .904 save percentage; Jaroslav Halak: 0-3-1, 2.79 GAA, .903 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will look to get back on track tonight against the Vancouver Canucks in the first meeting between the two this season. The Bruins will wrap up their two-game season series against the Canucks on December 8 in Vancouver.
- The Bruins did not play their best 60 minutes of hockey on Friday, as they fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers. Heading into the third period tied at 2-2, the Bruins lost the game on defensive breakdowns and allowed three unanswered goals, including a 200-foot empty netter at the end. Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron scored the Bruins’ two goals.
- Trent Frederic is slated to return tonight. He last played November 9 and has missed seven games due to a concussion. In 10 games this season, Frederic has one assist for one point. During yesterday’s practice, Bruce Cassidy had Frederic center the third line.
- Lines could look a lot different. Cassidy mixed up the forwards yesterday, hoping the shake up will get some offense going. Nick Foligno shifted down to the third line with Frederic and Karson Kuhlman. Smith moved up to the second line’s right wing. Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula were the odd-men out. Cassidy said he expects more from Haula than what he’s producing right now.
- Linus Ullmark is also expected to start in net. Ullmark was supposed to get the nod on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres, but tweaked something in practice that morning. He is 4-3-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .908 save percentage. At home, he is 2-1-0.
- Tonight is game three of a five-game road trip for the Canucks. Vancouver has dropped the first two road games, and are currently on a three-game losing streak. November has not been kind for the struggling team, as they are 3-8-1 in 12 games so far this month.
- The Canucks last played on Friday, losing 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte both tied the game late in the first and second periods for the Canucks to give their team a fighting chance in the third. But the Blue Jackets scored two goals in the third period to hand the Canucks the loss.
See ya tonight!
