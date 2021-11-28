Projected Bruins lines vs. Canucks: Bottom-six forwards shuffled

The Boston Bruins face the Vancouver Canucks tonight and the team will shake up the bottom-six forwards and have Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula sit this game out.

Trent Frederic returns to the lineup after missing the last seven games with a concussion. He’ll center the third line with Karson Kuhlman on his right. Nick Foligno will slide down to be his left wing on his natural left shot.

Bruce Cassidy said he is looking for more puck possession from that line and for the three to play a cycle game.

With Frederic back and Haula scratched, Tomas Nosek will center the fourth line.

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Foligno - Frederic - Kuhlman

Anton Blidh - Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril

Linus Ullmark gets the start