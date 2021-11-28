Projected Bruins lines vs. Canucks: Bottom-six forwards shuffled

The Boston Bruins face the Vancouver Canucks tonight and the team will shake up the bottom-six forwards and have Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula sit this game out.
Trent Frederic returns to the lineup after missing the last seven games with a concussion. He’ll center the third line with Karson Kuhlman on his right. Nick Foligno will slide down to be his left wing on his natural left shot.
Bruce Cassidy said he is looking for more puck possession from that line and for the three to play a cycle game.
With Frederic back and Haula scratched, Tomas Nosek will center the fourth line.
Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:
Lines:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Foligno - Frederic - Kuhlman
Anton Blidh - Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Defensive pairings:
Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril
Linus Ullmark gets the start
