Recap: Bruins battle back to edge out Canucks, 3-2

The Boston Bruins netted two power-play goals in the third period on the heels of a strong all-around performance from Brad Marchand to battle back to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks tonight at the TD Garden.

It wasn’t looking pretty through the first 40 minutes of the game, as the Bruins found themselves with more defensive-zone coverage and penalty kills than they would have liked.

The Canucks quickly took the lead in the first, just over three minutes in on the first power play of the night.

But Marchand helped rejuvenate the B’s energy at various points by providing offensive-driven counter shifts like after Tanner Pearson’s opening goal.

After a “wake-up” type effort led by Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, the next shift, Anton Blidh carried the puck through three zones to even the game at 5:51 in the first.

The second period started off strong. The Bruins had five shots on net through the first two minutes. But that didn’t last.

The Canucks created rebounds out front and the Bruins got lucky on a few occasions. The B’s spent a majority of the middle frame in the defensive zone. The Canucks did a good job cycling the puck and finding the inside shooting lanes.

The Bruins found themselves picking up rebounds out front and trying to clear the defensive zone. Conor Garland netted the go-ahead for the Canucks at 12:31 of the second period as Vancouver’s offense kept their forecheck going.

As the Bruins began to falter yet again, Marchand ramped up his physicality with some big hits.

That energy he began to build in the second period carried over into the third where the Bruins’ top power-play unit capitalized on two opportunities.

Linus Ullmark also made a crucial save during the first power play of the third period as the Canucks had a shorthanded attempt that would have likely changed the outcome. (While Ullmark would want that five-hole goal back, he played one of his more consistent games and posted his best save percentage this season.)

Although it appeared that Pastrnak netted the equalizer, Marchand’s quickness in a chaotic scramble gave the Bruins their first man-advantage tally at 8:45 of the third to tie the score are 2-2.

The power play struck again, this time with Pastrnak scoring the go-ahead and eventual game winner and Marchand providing the set-up later in the third period at 16:36.

And unselfishly to cap off the night, Marchand passed to Bergeron on a would-be empty-net goal that was called off for offsides.

Final: 3-2 Bruins.

Goals by period:

First period:

The Canucks opened the scoring at 3:33 of the first period with a power-play goal.

Brock Boeser poked the puck out from Ullmark’s grasp for it to find Pearson at the top of the paint where he pushed a shot low past Ullmark. 1-0 Canucks.

Crash the net and good things happen pic.twitter.com/uUcQI90jg0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2021

The Bruins evened the game at 5:51 of the first period.

Blidh exploded with speed through three zones to let off a lengthy wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle that beat Jaroslav Halak’s glove. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Canucks took the lead at 12:31 of the second period.

Vancouver pressed behind the net. As the Bruins tried to clear the zone, the loose puck came out to Garland inside the left-wing circle. Pastrnak couldn’t get enough of his stick on the play and Garland’s quick shot traveled through Ullmark’s five-hole. 2-1 Canucks.

Nothing was stopping G from scoring in his home state! pic.twitter.com/0BJIjQLEGA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2021

Third period:

The Bruins tied the game at 8:45 of the third period with a power-play goal.

On the ice, the first power-play unit reacted as if Pastrnak’s initial shot went in past Halak’s top-shelf corner. But it wasn’t called as a goal, and in a bit of a scramble out front with Bergeron and Nick Foligno digging for the rebound chance, the loose puck came out to Marchand in the slot where he then dragged it towards the right face-off circle for a shot past Halak’s glove. 2-2 tie game.

Capping off some chaos.



Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2021

The Bruins took the lead at 16:36 of the third period on the power play.

Marchand deked out a Vancouver defender to find Pastrnak on the far doorstep for a quick release past Halak’s right skate. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.

The Bruins are back in action for a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday November 30.