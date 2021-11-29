Morning Skate: Different story

Welcome back to the normal work week, folks — hopefully your holiday was a good one.

Interestingly enough, the Bruins’ weekend was kind of a tale of two third periods.

On Friday, the B’s were doomed by a mess of a third period against the New York Rangers; last night, they were saved by a great third period against the Vancouver Canucks.

Two goals, one each from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, ended up being the difference against the Canucks, turning what was a shaping up to be another frustrating loss into a much needed win.

It doesn’t happen as often in hockey as it does in sports like soccer or basketball, but one guy really took over the game last night, and it was Marchand.

He was all over the place, throwing hits, making plays, scoring (and assisting on) goals. In the second period in particular, Marchand looked like the only Bruin capable of doing anything positive.

Ultimately, he was the guy who turned a loss into a win.

While a late rally win over a struggling Vancouver team certainly doesn’t solve all woes, it’s better to wake up to a win on Monday morning than a loss.

Today’s discussion topic

Your thoughts on the shuffled lines last night?