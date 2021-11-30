Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 30

Three teams took the holiday off while the other two traveled for some unconventional matchups.

Boston Pride (4-2-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week: v Toronto (12/4, 12/5)

After a week off the Pride will play host to the team nipping at their heels in the standings as Toronto has not dropped a point yet this season.

Boston College (8-7-0, 6-4-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (18 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-2 v Colgate (11/26), L 2-4 v Mercyhurst (11/27)

Coming Week: @ Maine (12/3, 12/4)

It was quite a swing of emotions for the Eagles, as they had a chance to upset Colgate late but ultimately fell short before struggling against a far weaker opponent in Mercyhurst. The Eagles are struggling in shot prevention as their star goalie Abigail Levy is getting shelled. The break can’t come soon enough for her but up first is a trip to Maine for a pair.

Boston University (7-5-3, 6-4-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 2nd (13 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: v Merrimack (12/4, 12/5)

The Terriers took some time away and will take on lowly Merrimack for a pair as they hope to get back into the HEA race.

Harvard University (7-3-0, 4-3-0 ECAC, 5-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 11 (-) ECAC: T-5th (7 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 3-2 @ New Hampshire (11/23)

Coming Week: v Union (12/3), v Rensselaer (12/4)

A tight win against a mediocre UNH team was not what the doctor ordered but a pair of conference matchups should help them in the standings.

Northeastern University (14-2-1, 11-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 2-0 @ Princeton (11/26), W 3-1 @ Princeton (11/27)

Coming Week: v Cornell (12/4, 12/5)

Northeastern made their first trip to New Jersey in a. Long time and walked away with a pair of crucial victories for the PWR. Cornell will travel over to Boston for a pair of games for the first time since the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Record This Week: 3-2-0