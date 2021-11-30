Projected Bruins lines vs. Red Wings: Left-side adjusted for Marchand’s absence

The Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings tonight and the forwards’ group is all scrambled to adjust for Brad Marchand’s suspension and Anton Blidh’s injury.

Joe Sacco will also take the reigns, as Bruce Cassidy has entered COVID protocols with mild symptoms.

So here’s how lines looked from morning skate:

Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno have both shifted up one line on the left wing.

Last game’s healthy scratches of Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk will round out the fourth line with Curtis Lazar as Tomas Nosek will now be on the third line’s left side.

Don Sweeney said the Providence Bruins were not an option to help the Bruins for the game, as they’ve had a “significant breakout” of COVID.

While the news of DeBrusk’s trade request was brought to light yesterday, the Bruins are still relying on him to play his best game while wearing a B’s jersey.

“We expect Jake to be accountable like the rest of the guys,” Patrice Bergeron said this morning during media availability. “The approach we have on the ice is play together and play for the Boston Bruins, play for the crest.”

Should be interesting.

While lines will look different, the defensive pairings remain the same.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Hall - Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nosek - Trent Frederic - Karson Kuhlman

DeBrusk - Haula - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril

Linus Ullmark gets the start