Preview: Bruins open season series against Red Wings

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN360, SNE, SNO, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Winging It In Motown
Know your enemy
- 4-4-2, 10PTS, 1st in Atlantic Division, 5th in Atlantic Division
- Tyler Bertuzzi: 7GP, 6G, 3A, 9PTS; Lucas Raymond: 10GP, 4G, 5A, 9PTS; Dylan Larkin: 8GP, 3G, 5A, 8PTS; Moritz Seider: 10GP, 0G, 8A, 8PTS
- Alex Nedeljkovic: 1-2-2, 3.06 GAA, .911 save percentage; Thomas Greiss: 3-2-0, 3.11 GAA, .905 save percentage
Game notes
- The Bruins start and end November with home games against the Red Wings. Tonight’s game is the first of four between the two clubs, with the second game closing out the month on November 30th in Boston. The Bruins will then travel to Detroit on January 2, 2022 and April 5, 2022.
- The two teams last saw each other on February 15, 2020, in which the Bruins topped the Red Wings, 4-1, at the TD Garden. In that game, Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored. Bergeron netted a shorthanded goal with Brad Marchand assisting on it. During the 2019-20 season, the Bruins went 1-2-0 against Detroit.
- The Bruins and Red Wings have always seemed to be evenly matched throughout the years. In 607 games, the Red Wings have edged out the Bruins in just three more games, as the B’s overall record with Detroit is 252-255-95.
- The Bruins last played on October 30 when they beat the Florida Panthers, 3-2, in a shootout. The team has had the last four days off. They have one more stretch this month of five days without any games and then it’s go, go, go until February!
- The B’s finished October with a 4-3-0 record and are undefeated at home. The Red Wings come to Boston with a 0-2-1 record in their last three games.
- The Detroit Red Wings last played on Tuesday when they were shut out by the Montreal Canadiens, 3-0. The Red Wings couldn’t recover from their 2-0 deficit after the first period. Montreal added an empty-netter in the third period. Nedeljkovic made 38 saves on 40 shots in the loss, allowing two even-strength goals.
- Jeremy Swayman will start tonight while Linus Ullmark will get Saturday’s road game. Swayman is 1-2-0 in his three starts this season. His overall save percentage was off-set by the 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on October 20th. In that game, he allowed five goals – the most allowed in his 13 NHL games. In Swayman’s other two starts this season, he averaged a .941 save percentage. That percentage is closest to his 2020-21 season overall save percentage, which was .945.
See ya tonight!
