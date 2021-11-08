Morning Skate: Flortheast

Happy Monday, folks — hopefully your work week is a good one.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best weekend for YOUR Boston Bruins, as the B’s came up short in a loss in Toronto on Saturday night.

Fortunately, the Bruins have a more normal schedule this week and are right back at it tomorrow night against the Ottawa Senators.

Remember them?! Ah, Ottawa, one of the Atlantic Division (Fl-ortheast, for the cool kids) teams we haven’t seen in quite a long time.

Tomorrow’s game will be the first time the Bruins have seen the Ottawa Senators since December of 2019, and boy, a lot has happened since then.

Ignoring the health/geopolitical happenings, a lot has happened roster-wise too: in that last meeting, Brady Tkachuk played 19 minutes and was a minus-one in a 5-2 Ottawa win; now, he’s Ottawa’s captain.

Time flies, right?

Anyways, hopefully you had a good weekend. What’s on tap for the work week?

Today’s discussion topic

This isn’t really a topic but it’s pretty funny that Montreal was dominating Las Vegas (I think the shots were 20-1 in Montreal’s favor at one point) this weekend and the Habs ended up losing 5-2.

Discuss.