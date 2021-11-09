Preview: Bruins look to bounce back against Senators

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven
Know your enemy
- 3-7-1, 7PTS, 7th in Atlantic Division
- Drake Batherson: 11GP, 5G, 7A, 12PTS; Josh Norris: 11GP, 6G, 3A, 9PTS; Connor Brown: 11GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS
- Matt Murray: 0-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .891 save percentage; Anton Forsberg: 3-1-2, 4.80 GAA, .885 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins kick off a week filled with Canadian opponents with tonight’s home game against the Ottawa Senators. It’s the first time seeing friends from the North since February 25, 2020 when the Bruins hosted the Calgary Flames.
- The Bruins haven’t seen the Senators since December 9, 2019, when the B’s lost 5-2 to them on the road. The Bruins went 1-2 against Ottawa in the 2019-20 season.
- The B’s are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday in which they outshot Toronto 44-36. Despite scoring first with a power-play goal from Taylor Hall, the Maple Leafs added four goals, including two PPGs, to take a 4-1 lead. The Bruins didn’t answer back until midway through the third period when David Pastrnak made it a 4-2 game. Mitchell Marner potted the empty net for the 5-2 final.
- November has not been kind to the Senators. They are 0-3-1 this month. They last played on November 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a 5-3 loss at home. The game was tied 2-2 after the second period, as Brown and newly named captain Brady Tkachuk scored to even the game twice. But the Senators couldn’t recover from three straight goals from the Lightning, despite adding a late goal from Logan Shaw.
- Ottawa has been dealing with COVID problems lately and canceled yesterday’s skate as a precaution. Over the weekend, Austin Watson, Nick Holden and an assistant coach entered protocols while Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were added to the protocols list yesterday.
- Brad Marchand is on a three-game point streak, with two-multi-point nights in his last two games. Through nine games, he leads the Bruins with 14 points, six points over Patrice Bergeron who has eight.
- While Marchand has found his groove, Pastrnak has struggled to produce. Pastrnak registered his first goal in the last five games in the Bruins’ loss on Saturday. Prior to picking up that goal, he was on a four-game pointless streak. Overall, he has three goals and three assists for six points in nine games.
- Jack Studnicka practiced yesterday on the third line’s right wing. Bruce Cassidy said he is considering Studnicka in that position for tonight’s game to try to get more offense going for that line. This season, Studnicka has appeared in three games and slotted into center each time.
- Injury updates: Nick Foligno is getting closer to a return. The medical staff is aiming for him to be cleared for Thursday’s game. Foligno hasn’t played since October 20.
See ya tonight!
