Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 9

Another intracity matchup, and on a Tuesday night, upcoming.

Boston Pride (2-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Week: W 6-4 v Minnesota Whitecaps (11/6), W 1-0 v Minnesota Whitecaps (11/7)

Next Week: @ Connecticut (11/13, 11/14)

The Pride roared out to a massive lead over the Whitecaps in their opener before letting the game get a little closer than they would like. The following day they were held to only a goal but thanks to Katie Burt, Minnesota was held scoreless. They will head down to Connecticut for a pair against the second place Whale.

Boston College (6-2-0, 4-2-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: 9 (-2) HEA: 4th (11 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: @ Harvard (11/9), v Providence (11/12), v Providence (11/13)

The Eagles enjoyed a week off but will now get three games against two teams that are just outside the rankings. The Eagles will need some good games after a tough weekend against Northeastern.

Boston University (5-3-3, 4-2-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 3rd (8 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-2 @ Connecticut (11/5), L 0-1 v Connecticut (11/6)

Coming Week: @ Holy Cross (11/11), v Holy Cross (11/12)

The Terriers are not having that much fun right now, as they were swept by UConn. Up next though is exactly what the doctor ordered, a pair against a Holy Cross team that has won a single game, against Franklin Pierce who also shut them out.

Harvard University (4-2-0, 3-2-0 ECAC, 2-0-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 11 (-1) ECAC: T- 3rd (1 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 2-0 @ St. Lawrence (11/5), L 4-5 OT @ Clarkson (11/6)

Coming Week: v Boston College (11/9), @ Yale (11/12), @ Brown (11/13)

The Crimson had a tough OT loss at Clarkson that dropped them back out of the rankings. This week’s slate is highlighted by Boston College and archival Yale, a win in those games could make them ranked again.

Northeastern University (8-2-1, 7-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 5 (+1) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-1 @ Providence (11/5), T 1-1 OT (2-0 SOW) v Providence (11/6)

Coming Week: @ Vermont (11/12, 11/13)

The Huskies were very happy to see Alina Mueller back in action this weekend but were frustrated and unable to finish the sweep at home, instead settling for five of six HEA points. This weekend sends them up to Vermont for a pair against a team that is still getting their rhythm.

Record This Week: 4-3-1