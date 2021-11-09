Bruins lines vs. Senators: Studnicka slots in on the wing

The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators tonight and there are a few adjustments to the bottom-six forwards for the game.

Jack Studnicka is back in the lineup after last playing on October 28. He’ll sub in to play the right wing on the third line. It will be his first time on the wing this season, as his other three appearances centered the second or fourth line.

Bruce Cassidy is hoping that slotting in a different winger will produce some offense for the third line, as he said they’ve had chances, but the line “hasn’t finished.”

With the move, Curtis Lazar will slide back down to the fourth line’s right wing.

Jeremy Swayman will also get his fifth start in net. He’s 2-2-0 this season with a 2.28 GAA and .900 save percentage.

There are no changes to the defensive pairings.

Here’s how things are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Studnicka

Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Connor Clifton

Swayman gets the start