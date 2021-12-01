Affiliate Report: Covid in Providence, struggles in Maine

The past week has been quite the whirlwind across the entire Boston Bruins organization. The Jake Debrusk trade rumors, injuries galore, and Bruce Cassidy hitting the COVID list would’ve been enough, but when you factor in a full team shutdown in Providence it makes for dark times all around.

While the Providence Bruins looked to have gained some momentum after what has been a slow start to the new season, the team entered a pause after several positive COVID tests were reported. On the ice, Providence had a strong week, dropping a tightly-contested matchup in overtime, 4-3, to the Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) to open the week before wins over the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-1.

Up in Maine, the Mariners attempted to build off a strong week in the Sunshine State with three crucial divisional matchups. A 4-2 win over the Worcester Railers (NY Islanders) quickly fizzled into consecutive defeats to the Newfoundland Growlers (Toronto Maple Leafs), 4-2, and Adirondack Thunder (NJ Devils), 5-3.

Providence Bruins

Just when Providence finally seems to start clicking on the ice, they’ve been stricken with COVID. With COVID cases in the double digits, the team has entered a full shutdown until the situation resolves.

The games in the past week wane in comparison to the health and safety of the players. However, the situation spells bad news for the entire organization as no players can be called up to Boston or promoted from Maine.

Providence went 2-0-1 last week before COVID reared its ugly head, dropping an overtime contest to Hershey last Wednesday night to open the three-game slate, 4-3. Jack Ahcan and Cameron Hughes each had a goal and an assist in the contest, with the former netting an equalizer late in the third period.

The week continued on Friday with a 3-2 win over Bridgeport. Nine different players recorded a point during a three-goal second period for the Bruins. Troy Grosenick turned aside 28 shots to earn the victory in net.

The following night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Providence put it all together for their first real complete performance of the season in a 5-1 win. Zach Senyshyn had four points, including a third-period hat trick as he continues to prove he belongs in Boston’s long-term conversations. Samuel Asselin, who continues to rise through the ranks, picked up two assists.

Player of the Week: Zach Senyshyn — With points in all three games, including another hat trick in Providence’s victory on Saturday, Senyshyn is showing real signs that he belongs at the NHL level. Stick taps to Cameron Hughes as well for a nice weekend.

UP NEXT: Providence enters an uncertain period with a COVID pause that prohibits any player movement up or down. The P-Bruins will be off this weekend and will hopefully get back to it soon. We’re wishing all players affected a speedy recovery and good health moving forward.

Maine Mariners

After a strong week of games in Florida, Maine returned North for some divisional battles over the Thanksgiving weekend. It wasn’t the same success that Maine endured down South, however, with the Mariners’ struggles stemming back to their defensive inconsistency.

Maine started the week strong with a 4-2 win over Worcester. With the Railers skating out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, Maine dug in with Alex-Olivier Voyer recording a hat trick for the lead in the third period. Eduards Tralmaks, who assisted on all three goals, put the nail in the coffin with a goal of his own, assisted by Voyer. Jeremy Brodeur made 27 saves in the win.

On Friday, Maine met its match with a 4-2 defeat to Newfoundland. The Growlers scored twice in the middle period to pull away, including a shorthanded goal.

The following night was much of the same, with Adirondack pulling out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Maine cut the lead to one late, but Patrick Grasso finished off his hat trick late in the third to seal the win, 5-3.

Player of the Week: Alex-Olivier Voyer — The guy needed to find his form and he has contributed in a big way for Maine since his demotion. A four-point night with a hat trick gets him the nod this week. Stick taps to Eduards Tralmaks for his four-point effort too.

UP NEXT: Another three-game week for Maine as they’ll travel to Worcester for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday night. Maine returns home for two against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday (6:00 p.m.) and Sunday (3:00 p.m.).