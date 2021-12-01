Morning Skate: Shorthanded

Well folks, it’s safe to say that skies are cloudy in Bruins Land at the moment.

Your best wing is suspended. Your coach is in COVID-19 protocol.

You can’t call up any reinforcements from the AHL due to COVID-19 protocols. One of your other wings asked to be traded.

And to top it all off, you throw 40+ pucks on net against the Detroit Red Wings, yet still end up losing by a score of 2-1.

Good times!

The grumbling that has been going on amongst Bruins fans only got louder after last night’s game, with the takes ranging from reasonable (this is fighting it right now) to the spicy (fire Sweeney immediately).

On Sunday night against Vancouver, the listless Bruins were saved by Brad Marchand, who was then suspended.

Last night, there was no savior, though Patrice Bergeron did his best — it was probably the most I can recall see him throwing his weight around in years.

Alas, it wasn’t enough.

So here we are: a team in a degree of disarray, entering the very busy portion of their schedule.

Don’t you miss when the Bruins only played once a week?

Today’s discussion topic

Your take on last night’s game: the Bruins outplayed them but had no puck luck, or the Bruins just threw pucks on net with little actual danger?

You can also answer “somewhere in between” if you’re not committed to a take.