Preview: Bruins close out Pacific trip against Flames

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10:00 PM
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome– Calgary, AB
How to follow: NESN, CITY, SNE, SNP, SNW, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Matchsticks and Gasoline
Know your enemy
- 15-6-6, 36PTS, 1st in Pacific Division
- Johnny Gaudreau: 27GP, 10G, 19A, 29PTS; Elias Lindholm: 27GP, 11G, 16A, 27PTS; Matthew Tkachuk: 27GP, 11G, 11A, 22PTS
- Jacob Markstrom: 10-5-5, 1.84 GAA, .936 save percentage; Dan Vladar: 5-1-1, 2.10 GAA, .928 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins’ three-game road trip comes to an end tonight against the Calgary Flames. Although the first game got off to a rocky start against the Vancouver Canucks, the Bruins have actually faired pretty well, coming away with three out of four points so far against the Pacific Division’s Canadian teams.
- Tonight will be the last time the Bruins face the Flames during the regular season and let’s hope it’s a better game than the one on November 21. In that game back in Boston, the Bruins were shut out by the Flames, 4-0. Vladar made 27 saves for the Flames against his former team. Gaudreau, Noah Hanifin and Mikael Backlund added the even-strength tallies while Andrew Mangiapane potted a shorthanded goal.
- Special teams controlled the scoring for both sides in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on December 9. Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal to give the B’s the lead late in the first period. Jake DeBrusk added a power-play goal early in the second period to make it a 2-0 game. The Oilers added two power-play goals to even the game, but Matt Grzelcyk scored in the game’s final minutes for the win.
- Marchand’s first shorthanded goal of the season last game puts him at 32 total during his career. He netted four last season and a total of seven shorthanded points during 2020-21. He’s now 16th overall for most career shorty goals. At the top of that list? Wayne Gretzky with 73.
- The Flames last played on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes, losing 2-1 in overtime. Hanifin scored the Flames’ lone goal which had tied the game in the second period. Calgary is 0-2-1 in their last three games.
- For the Bruins, Charlie Coyle has one goal and two assists in his last four games, while Jake DeBrusk has two goals in his last four games. Patrice Bergeron is on a two-game point streak with one goal and an assist. For Calgary, Lindholm is on a four-game point streak with two goals and two assists.
See ya tonight!
