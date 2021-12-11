Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flames It’s a late one! By Angelina.Berube Dec 11, 2021, 7:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flames Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images The Boston Bruins are back at it against the Calgary Flames tonight to end their three-game road trip! It’s another late one for all you night owls as puck drop is 10 pm. Discuss! Loading comments...
