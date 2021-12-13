As the Bruins return to Boston (for a couple of days anyway), they’ve also begun making some minor moves, starting with Jack Ahcan going back down to Providence.

Ahcan only really played in the game against Tampa over the course of his call-up, and given that the Providence Bruins would absolutely use him as opposed to Boston mostly considering using him as a third option, it works out for both parties. He gets to play, and Boston still has a guy waiting in the wings in case they need him. It would’ve been nice to see him sub in for maybe one of the other games over the course of his callup, but hey, we can’t win ‘em all.

Given the injury luck associated with this team however, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he manages to make his way back to Boston at some point over the next few months. Here’s hoping it’s just for his play rather than necessity, though.

Providence is on the road for the next couple of weeks, and Ahcan will likely be joining them as they get on the bus to Laval to face the Rocket on Thursday. They’ll be returning from the road on January 2nd, when they face the Springfield Thunderbirds.