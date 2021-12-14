Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: December 14

The college teams are don’t for the calendar year, but the Pride will play one more series before taking off for the holidays.

Boston Pride (4-2-0) Standings: 2nd (1 Point behind)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week: @ Metropolitan (12/18, 12/19)

The Pride will be on the road for one last series as they take on the Riveters trying to regain the top spot in the standings after the Six took over.

Boston College (10-8-0, 8-5-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (14 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-3 @ Vermont (12/10)

Coming Week: No Games

The Eagles are in free fall after another bad loss against a team they should beat. There are many concerned Chestnut Hill denizens as this season is rapidly becoming a lost one as home ice int he Hockey East Tournament is no longer assured.

Boston University (9-5-3, 8-4-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 2nd (9 Points behind)

Last week: L 2-3 @ Yale (12/8)

Coming Week: No Games

The scoreline says it was a close game but it took late game heroics to make it so. This was a great chance for the Terriers to make a case for themselves once again, but this loss further cements their middle of the table standing nationally.

Harvard University (9-3-0, 6-3-0 ECAC, 3-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (+2) ECAC: 2nd (2 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

The Crimson were not expected to be this good. The second half will bring a number of tests that will show what this team is truly made of.

Northeastern University (16-2-1, 11-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: T-3 (+1) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

The Huskies seem to have stabilized as they enter the break on a massive unbeaten streak. They control their destiny nationally but they know any slips and they will spiral right back down.

Record This Week: 0-2-0