Projective Bruins lines vs. Golden Knights: How things might look

The Boston Bruins take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight and there will be some adjustments with the B’s shortchanged by Craig Smith and Brad Marchand entering COVID-19 protocol today.

It’s not completely shocking that two players have been placed in protocols after the events of the past few days, but not the greatest news either for a forwards’ group that’s gotten into a good rhythm.

Based on lines from morning skate, it’s likely Bruce Cassidy won’t change his fourth line. Karson Kuhlman will likely sub in on the third and shift Nick Foligno up.

From those tentative lines, Jake DeBrusk will be in a top-six position as he was skating alongside Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall with the first news wave of Smith in protocols.

Now with Marchand also out, Hall could very well shift up to the top line’s left-wing with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

But good news! Brandon Carlo will return to the lineup after missing some time due to a lower-body injury. Tomas Nosek is also back after missing the Canadian trip to a non-COVID illness.

Cassidy said Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch. Carlo will slot back in alongside Matt Grzelcyk. John Moore and Connor Clifton will round out the third pairing.

Here’s a very speculative projection of how lines could shake out tonight. But again, we really won’t know until warm-ups.

How do you think lines will shake out? Let us know!

Possible combinations:

Hall - Bergeron - Pastrnak

DeBrusk - Coyle - Foligno

Erik Haula - Nosek - Kuhlman

Anton Blidh - Trent Frederic - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Moore - Clifton

Swayman looks to get the start