Bruins place four more in COVID protocol, recall Keyser and Froden

To the surprise of no one, the Bruins added four more personnel to the NHL'S COVID-19 protocol this morning.

Along with one team staffer, the team placed Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh, and Trent Frederic in the protocol.

Those three players join Craig Smith, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand in the protocol, so...yeah. Not great!

To fill the space, the Bruins recalled goalie Kyle Keyser and forward Jesper Frozen from Providence.

At this point, you have to wonder if the Bruins are going to risk traveling to Canada this weekend.

If testing is done on the day of the game and any player returns a positive result, would he have to remain in Canada for the length of his quarantine?

I'm not up to speed on provincial rules, but it seems like it could get pretty messy.

Anyways, as predicted, things continue to snowball for the NHL, with the Bruins the latest team to start approaching double-digit players in protocol.

As of earlier this week, reports indicated that the league and the NHLPA weren't considering another pause.

Given how fast this accelerating, you can't help but wonder if they'll change there tune.

One possibility would be for the players to decide they're not going to Beijing, then for the league to shut down for two weeks now and make up the time later.

Of course, that'd bring along with it a whole host of logistical challenges, so who knows?

Good times.