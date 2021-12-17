Breaking: Northeastern University to prohibit fans at all athletic events until further notice

On Friday December 17th the Northeastern Athletics Department sent out an email to all ticket and stakeholders that due to rising COVID numbers “home athletic events will be held without spectators until further notice.” As of right now he only games specifically called out are mens and women’s basketball games up to January 5th but hockey was set to return on the 7th. The email further states that future games are still up in the air and that they will be contacting people at a time when a decision is made.

Both the men’s and women’s teams have been highly ranked and were on big streaks entering the break. The teams were originally planned to go to Switzerland for the World University Games before that was cancelled due to COVID. This season Northeastern was also set to host the Women’s Beanpot.

As of this time no other schools in the Boston area have closed doors to spectators, though the Boston Pride have had their series at Metropolitan that was supposed to be this weekend postponed. We will continue to update this story if more schools or organizations follow suit.