The Bruins are officially shut down through the holiday break

It’s what most of us could see written on the wall a few days ago, but today, the league made it official: all Bruins games between now and the scheduled holiday break have been postponed.

The league had already announced that tonight’s game against Montreal was postponed, as was the Colorado game on Thursday.

Today, the league put the rest of them on ice too, postponing Sunday’s game in Ottawa and Tuesday’s game against Carolina.

The Bruins will (tentatively) return to action on Dec. 27 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The league also shut down the Nashville Predators through the holiday break, and postponed Canucks and Leafs games scheduled for this weekend.

The Bruins reportedly came home after the Islanders game, probably anticipating that they weren’t going to Montreal.

They were scheduled to practice today, but scrapped practice pretty late, reportedly due to additional positive tests.

My guess is that once those additional positives came back, the team knew what was coming.

Pierre LeBrun mentioned on Twitter earlier that the league appeared committed to powering through these outbreaks without a league-wide shutdown, but we’ll see how long that lasts.

If nothing else, at least we know in advance that the games are off instead of finding out the day before, right?

Happy holidays!