Morning Skate: Repairs

The shutdown continues.

Are you all hanging in there? Has delirium set in yet? Should we revive Peter Cehlarik content?

We’ll be OK.

The league had a few more postponements announced between late Sunday and into Monday:

The Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, and Canadiens are shut down through the holiday break.

Tonight’s Devils vs. Penguins game is postponed.

Tonight’s Coyotes vs. Kraken game is postponed.

Other than that, teams are plugging along.

We did get a bit of Bruins news yesterday, courtesy of the always-great Mark Divver:

Hearing Bruins' Jakub Zboril, injured on 12/2, has had knee surgery — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) December 20, 2021

Jakub Zboril, you’ll remember, suffered an ugly looking knee injury against the Nashville Predators (ugly in the aftermath, as the play itself didn’t look too bad).

He’s been out since then, supposedly being reevaluated a couple of weeks after the injury.

That couple of weeks would have ended a few days ago, making it perfectly reasonable to think he had a procedure done.

Obviously it remains to be seen what kind of procedure he had, but it feels safe to assume that knee injuries don’t exactly have the speediest recovery time.

It’s too bad, as Zboril was having a pretty solid season (as many of you noted in yesterday’s comments section).

Hopefully he’s back to full speed soon.

Today’s discussion topic

Let’s have some goalie talk: who do you give the edge to so far this season, Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark?