Jakub Zboril is done for the season with a torn ACL

We mentioned it in the Morning Skate this morning, and today it was confirmed by the team: defenseman Jakub Zboril is done for the season.

The Bruins, in a press release, said Zboril suffered a torn ACL in that Nashville Predators game back in early December.

The team added that Zboril has a successful surgery on his knee last Thursday, but that he's "expected" to miss the rest of the season.

Given how compressed the schedule will probably be in the spring and how long it takes to fully recover from ACL surgery, it wouldn't make sense to rush Zboril back anyways.

The injury was what most feared when seeing it live, as that kind of "gingerly skating off knee" is rarely a minor issue.

It's a shame for Zboril, who had been having a solid start to the season and appeared set to continue his trend upwards.

Ideally, he can fully recover through the spring and summer and be back at full strength for 2022 training camp.