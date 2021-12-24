Morning Skate: Eve

Well folks, we made it to Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve on a Friday is, for some reason, an odd concept to me. But hey, here we are.

Ideally, this is the last Morning Skate you’ll see until Tuesday; if it is, that means the Bruins are playing again on Monday, so a preview will be in the Skate’s place.

I’m still skeptical that the league will actually be back up and fully running, but we’ll see.

What that would also mean is that we made it through the doldrums week unscathed — well, relatively, at least.

We did have another trade request, but you fine folks didn’t rip each other’s heads off out of boredom, so we’ll take the W where we can.

If you’re spending time with loved ones this coming weekend, I hope you enjoy it. If you’re laying low and being careful, I hope you enjoy that too.

Ideally, the Bruins get to spend some time with their loved ones too. David Pastrnak mentioned that his brother, mother, and friend are in town, the first time he’s seen them in more than two years. Good stuff.

Sky will have you covered with a World Juniors (that’s still happening) later this morning, and we can all prepare to embrace Lysellmania.

This is Sky’s time of year, where he turns into a true Content Machine, so buckle up.

Anyways, enjoy the holiday, or enjoy the weekend if you don’t observe!

Today’s discussion topic

Best Christmas gift you ever received — go!

(If you don’t celebrate Christmas, it can just be best gift.)